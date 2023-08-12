Houston police searching for suspect accused of shooting man near Cullen Plaza trying to stop fight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the run after reportedly shooting and killing a man who attempted to stop a fight in the parking lot of a grocery store near the Sunnyside area, according to police.

The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of a Fiesta store in Cullen Plaze near Wilmongton.

Commander K. Anthony Miller with HPD said a suspect, described as a white man, began arguing with another person in a wheelchair before another man tried intervening.

That is when the suspect allegedly fired a weapon towards the man, and killed him, according to police.

Police said the suspect was not wearing a shirt and fled southbound on foot.

There is an active investigation going on at this time, officials said.