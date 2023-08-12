WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Houston police searching for suspect accused of shooting man near Cullen Plaza trying to stop fight

KTRK logo
Saturday, August 12, 2023 8:56PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the run after reportedly shooting and killing a man who attempted to stop a fight in the parking lot of a grocery store near the Sunnyside area, according to police.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of a Fiesta store in Cullen Plaze near Wilmongton.

Commander K. Anthony Miller with HPD said a suspect, described as a white man, began arguing with another person in a wheelchair before another man tried intervening.

RELATED: HPD looking for gunman accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old during argument in Third Ward

That is when the suspect allegedly fired a weapon towards the man, and killed him, according to police.

Police said the suspect was not wearing a shirt and fled southbound on foot.

There is an active investigation going on at this time, officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW