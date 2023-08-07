Houston police are looking for a suspect accused of killing a man who tried to walk away during an argument outside a Third Ward convenience store.

HPD looking for gunman accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old during argument in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a man during an argument in Houston's Third Ward area Sunday.

The Houston Police Department responded to the fatal shooting at about 10:55 p.m. at an apartment complex on Alabama and Tierwester.

Police said two men were arguing in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store when the victim tried to walk away.

That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.

The 33-year-old victim ran down the street but later collapsed and died, HPD said.

Authorities said the gunman took off running. He's described as a Black man in his mid to late 20s with an average build last seen wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

