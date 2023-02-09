1 home invasion suspect admitted to knowing woman's ex from prior drug deals, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said Jorge Vanegas admitted to knowing the victim's ex-husband because he had prior drug deals with him.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the suspects charged in a violent home invasion in north Harris County appeared in court for the first time overnight.

Jorge Vanegas, 27, appeared before a judge on multiple charges. He allegedly admitted to having a connection to the home.

Note: Authorities initially identified the suspect as Jorge Saker, but during his court appearance, the judge used the last name Vanegas. ABC13 will refer to the man as Vanegas throughout this article.

He is one of three men accused of forcing their way into a home on Tucumcari Drive with a mother and three children inside on Tuesday night. The men allegedly hit a woman over the head with a gun in front of her three children during the attack.

Vanegas has lived in Houston for the last 10 years but is not a U.S. citizen, court officials said. He's a Colombian national.

He did not say much in court.

The 27-year-old appeared in court for a first degree felony burglary with the intent to commit another felony charge and a third degree felony possession of a controlled substance charge.

The judge set his bond at $105,000 total -- $100,000 for the burglary charge and $5,000 for the drug possession charge.

Harris County Pct. 4 said Vanegas was already out of jail on a $100 bond for driving while intoxicated.

Vanegas and Roberto Loredo, 23, were arrested on Tuesday night after investigators said they carried out a violent home invasion with a third suspect who has not been caught.

Deputies said Loredo was also out on bond during the home invasion. He was reportedly released from jail just two days earlier on a $2,500 bond for burglary of a habitation.

The men were captured on a neighbor's security cameras approaching the home. While inside, they allegedly pistol-whipped a mother in front of her three children -- demanding drugs and money.

The family managed to escape right as deputies arrived at the scene.

The suspects fled the home, but Vanegas and Loredo were captured thanks to help from a K9 unit.

Deputies said they found cocaine inside the suspects' truck.

"It's alleged that Mr. Vanegas admitted to driving to the location and admitted to knowing the complainant's ex-husband because he had prior drug deals with him," prosecutors said in court.

Loredo is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday morning.

The third suspect is still on the run, but investigators said they know who they're looking for.

