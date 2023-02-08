2 out of 3 suspects arrested after mother and 3 kids held at gunpoint in N. Harris Co. home invasion

Mark Herman said the 2 men who were arrested -- Jorge Saker and Robert Loredo -- were both out on bond for other crimes.

The mother was bashed in the head with a gun, deputies said. ABC13 spoke to her neighbor, who said he was on the phone with the woman as the suspects threatened to kill her.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities arrested two men in connection to a violent home invasion in north Harris County where a woman was hit over the head with a gun in front of her three children.

Harris County Pct. 4 identified Jorge Saker, 27, and Robert Loredo, 27, as two of the suspects in the break-in. They're both charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault, evading on foot, felony of possession of weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Pct. 4 said Saker was out of jail on a $100 bond for driving while intoxicated and Loredo was out on a $2,500 bond for burglary of a habitation.

Deputies are still searching for a third suspect who managed to get away. Officials said they believe they know who they're looking for.

Thankfully, the mother is OK after she was bashed in the head multiple times with a gun.

The home invasion happened in the 1400 block of Tucumcari Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood.

ABC13 spoke to the woman's neighbor who also lives on Tucumcari Drive. He said he noticed the suspects on his security cameras and had a bad feeling.

Video from the neighbor, Clyde Lovings, shows a truck pull down the street, park and turn off the headlights.

Three men get out and go towards his neighbor's house. Inside was a mother and her three kids.

The suspects reportedly bashed in a back door to get inside. That's when the mom panicked and ran to hide with her kids in the attic.

Lovings said his neighbor called him in a panic, telling him she was hiding in the attic after three men broke in. Meanwhile, his wife had already called 911, telling deputies to get to the home immeditatley.

The neighbor said he could hear the woman screaming on the phone when the suspects found her family hiding. Lovings said he heard a man yelling, "Where's the money?" and threatening to kill her.

The woman told deputies the men forced them all downstairs and into her bedroom. They reportedly kept demanding she show them where the money was.

The woman told the suspects she didn't have any money, but they could take whatever they wanted from the home -- she just begged them not to hurt her kids.

Deputies said the suspects left the room to ransack the house, leaving the mother and her kids alone.

That's when they got the chance to run out the front door.

Lovings' video shows the family escaping just as a Pct. 4 deputy arrives.

From there, Lovings believes the suspects ran out the back and hopped his fence to get away.

Constable Mark Hermann says two of the suspects were caught -- Saker and Loredo -- thanks to help from K9 Rambo.

Loredo was taken to the hospital after being captured by Rambo and received multiple stitches, Herman said.

Deputies said they looked through the truck the suspects left at the scene and found cocaine.

Herman said the woman's husband is a business owner, and that could be why the family was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

"We understand that the owner of the house does own a business, so we don't know if he was targeted for that or what the actual motive was. That's still under investigation," Herman said. "The third suspect who we did not get, we have an idea of who he is and I feel confident that he will be in custody, hopefully in the next couple of hours."

