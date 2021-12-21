home invasion

Man and woman shot during home invasion in northeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

2 people shot during home invasion in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot during a home invasion on Harvey Lane in northeast Houston overnight, according to police.

Investigators said a man and a woman had just gotten home from a game room around 2:45 a.m. when two people burst through their front door, armed with a shotgun and a pistol.

"They went inside the house. They started demanding money, pointing the weapons at them, Lt. E. Pavel said. "When the victims said they didn't have any money with them, they started shooting at them. That's according to the victims."

The man was shot four times and the woman was shot once, police said. They're both in their 30s, according to HPD.

They were taken to the hospital and are both expected to survive.

Police said a teenage girl was also in the house at the time of the home invasion. She was not injured.

The suspects were driving a four-door, dark-colored Chevy Malibu, investigators said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothome invasionhouston police departmentbreak ingun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Homeowner shot 3 times while confronting intruders, HPD says
Grandmother pistol-whipped, dragged during SE Houston home invasion
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
Intruders tie up English Bulldog's owner and take dog, police say
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News