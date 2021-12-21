Man and woman shot during home invasion in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot during a home invasion on Harvey Lane in northeast Houston overnight, according to police.Investigators said a man and a woman had just gotten home from a game room around 2:45 a.m. when two people burst through their front door, armed with a shotgun and a pistol."They went inside the house. They started demanding money, pointing the weapons at them, Lt. E. Pavel said. "When the victims said they didn't have any money with them, they started shooting at them. That's according to the victims."The man was shot four times and the woman was shot once, police said. They're both in their 30s, according to HPD.They were taken to the hospital and are both expected to survive.Police said a teenage girl was also in the house at the time of the home invasion. She was not injured.The suspects were driving a four-door, dark-colored Chevy Malibu, investigators said.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the home.