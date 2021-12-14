home invasion

Houston homeowner shot 3 times by armed intruders, police say

Man shot 3 times during apparent home invasion in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot three times during an apparent home invasion overnight in northwest Houston.

Police say that at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, two intruders kicked in the door of the home on Fullerton near Brittmoore.

The homeowner confronted them and got into a fight with one of the intruders, who then pulled out a gun and shot him three times in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he's expected to survive.

The victim also had a friend inside the home at the time.

Police say the friend had a gun and fired one shot that may have hit one of the intruders.

Police didn't provide much of a description other than that the pair wore all black and got away in a black vehicle.
