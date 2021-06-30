home invasion

Husband shoots and kills suspected home intruder in NW Harris Co.

Husband fatally shoots man accused of breaking into his home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected intruder was shot to death by a resident Tuesday night in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man and his wife were home when someone broke into their back door on Keeneland near Ruellen around 8:30 p.m.



The intruder was approaching the couple, and that's when the husband grabbed his gun and shot him, deputies said. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The homeowner was in fear of his life, hearing the noise and seeing someone inside the house that he did not recognize," Captain Joe Ambriz said.

The homeowners don't appear to have any relationship with the intruder. They reportedly told deputies they didn't recognize him.



At this point, deputies say the husband is not facing any charges. Homicide detectives and a crime scene unit are investigating the scene. Their findings will be presented to a grand jury.

It was unclear if the suspect was armed at the time of the break-in, deputies said.

"The homeowner is cooperative. They're taking statements from the homeowner right now," Ambriz said. "There is video in the neighborhood. They're in the process of getting the video."

The captain described the situation as "totally unexplainable." It's unclear what the intruder was after in the first place.

"We have more questions than answers at this point," Ambriz said regarding the motive for the break in.
More TOP STORIES News