home invasion

Family's dog dies after machete attack during home invasion in NW Harris Co., sources say

EMBED <>More Videos

Home intruders killed family's dog with machete, sources say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family dog was killed with a machete during a home invasion in northwest Harris County, sources told ABC13.

The pet dog, named Mantiquita, was just a year-and-a-half old. ABC13 was there as the dog was carried out of the home covered in blood following the incident, which happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Feather Creek Drive near Misty River.



Deputies responded after a woman who was home with her four children called saying four masked men entered through the back of her house. According to authorities, she said the armed intruders kept asking for money, but she told them she didn't have any.

Deputies said the woman believes that she was followed home after cashing a check at the bank. Officials said she stopped at several banks that day trying to open an account.

The woman was home with her four children, including a toddler, who were all asleep when the suspects barged in. Two of the victims had their wrists bound and two of them were pistol-whipped, Eyewitness News learned. The other two children were not hurt but were shaken up.

As the men left the home, they attacked the family dog with a machete. Mantiquita was rushed to a veterinarian, but died from her injuries.

Due to the graphic nature of her wounds, ABC13 blurred images of the dog prior to her passing away.

Alfreda Jones, who lives next door, said she woke up to see deputies' patrol cars lining the street.

"I could see some cars, so I opened the door, came out and I saw the police," she said.

Jones has lived in the northwest Harris County neighborhood for 37 years and has never seen anything like this.

"I do make sure that my alarm system is on each evening before I go to bed, and I'm very vigilant about making sure my doors are locked," she said.

The sheriff's office said they didn't have a good description of the suspects at this time, but will be checking the neighborhood for video.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyanimal crueltydogshome invasionintruderattackpetsfamilyanimal attackdoginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Woman shot and killed during break-in at N. Harris Co. apartment
2 women woke up to same masked intruder in W. Houston, HPD says
Father and son stabbed during attack at NW Harris Co. home
Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting TX police officer
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News