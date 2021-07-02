home invasion

18-year-old charged with capital murder following deadly home invasion in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder after deputies say four men forced entry into an east Harris County home and shooting a homeowner to death just before noon on Friday.

Deputies have identified the suspect as Ruben Garcia.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that authorities responded to a call in the 2400 block of Orange Blossom in the Highlands area.

Deputies say a mother and three children were inside the home when four men, allegedly including Garcia, forced their way in. A child was on FaceTime when the break-in happened, and the child's father then rushed home.

The suspects arrived to the home demanding money, according to deputies. When no one handed over any money, the suspects ransacked the home.

Gonzalez said the father was shot multiple times in the doorway. The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, died at the scene.

The suspects drove off in a blue Chevy pickup truck. Deputies chased them down and found the truck crashed about nine miles from the house.

That's when all four suspects started running. Deputies did take Garcia into custody, and they say he confessed to his role in the murder. The other three suspects are still being sought by authorities.

The suspects were described to have been wearing masks, gloves, body armor and having high powered guns on them.

A view from SkyEye showed multiple law enforcement vehicles on the street in front of the home as well as crime scene tape. People started to gather outside in the grass.



If you know any information regarding the other suspects' whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.

