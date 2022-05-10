hit and run

Hit-and-run suspect at large in road rage incident in Texas City

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A hit-and-run suspect is at large after road rage led to violence on Sunday, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 3:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lago Mar Boulevard in reference to a hit-and-run.

The victim was involved in road rage incidents prior to being struck, according to the Texas City Police Department.

After the last altercation, the victim stopped in the lane of traffic and exited his car, at which time was struck by a black Nissan 350z.



The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was released as of Tuesday, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information about this case contact Detective B. Berg 409-643-5820.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas citycar crashhit and run
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Deputies searching for driver who allegedly left person lying in road
Driver sentenced to 18 years in cyclist death from '18
Woman walking on Highway 6 killed in hit-and-run crash
Cyclist killed in northeast Harris County
TOP STORIES
1 flown to the hospital after truck rolls over in Cypress
Public safety leads expenditures on proposed City of Houston budget
Deshaun Watson to be deposed in civil lawsuits Friday in Houston
Man fled to Austin, confessed to killing girlfriend in Houston: HPD
Man's body found in SE Houston near Highway 90, according to HPD
Driver charged after truck full of migrants broke down in Texas
Ozone Pollution Watch for Wednesday
Show More
Woman arrested for allegedly taking stolen Galveston yacht on joyride
Art Bike Festival rolls into town as new spin on Art Car Parade
Man with cane shot to death after trying to fend off teens, HPD says
Windiest spring ever? Not quite, but here's why it's been so windy
14-year-old shot while riding bike is second teen shot in few days
More TOP STORIES News