Hit-and-run suspect at large in road rage incident in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A hit-and-run suspect is at large after road rage led to violence on Sunday, according to police.At about 3:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lago Mar Boulevard in reference to a hit-and-run.The victim was involved in road rage incidents prior to being struck, according to the Texas City Police Department.After the last altercation, the victim stopped in the lane of traffic and exited his car, at which time was struck by a black Nissan 350z.The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was released as of Tuesday, police say.This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information about this case contact Detective B. Berg 409-643-5820.