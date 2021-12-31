hit and run

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about Halloween hit and run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers needs your help.

Alejandra Garcia was struck and killed by a white late model Ford Explorer early on Sunday, Oct. 31. Authorities say the driver failed to stop and render aid.

Garcia was walking in the westbound lane of the 300 block of W. Mt. Houston Road around 5:25 a.m. when she was hit. She suffered major injuries from the accident and died at the scene. Her body was later discovered in the ditch.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

