HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers needs your help.
Alejandra Garcia was struck and killed by a white late model Ford Explorer early on Sunday, Oct. 31. Authorities say the driver failed to stop and render aid.
The victim was walking in the westbound lane when hit. She suffered major injuries from the accident and later passed away.
Garcia was walking in the westbound lane of the 300 block of W. Mt. Houston Road around 5:25 a.m. when she was hit. She suffered major injuries from the accident and died at the scene. Her body was later discovered in the ditch.
RELATED: Woman's body found in ditch in N. Harris Co., deputies say
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The video featured above is from a previous report.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about Halloween hit and run
HIT AND RUN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News