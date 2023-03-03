A 16-year-old is dead, and another person was injured when the dirt bike they were on was intentionally hit by an SUV, Houston police said.

Driver charged with murder, accused of intentionally hitting dirt bike that left 16-year-old dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man facing multiple charges, including murder, is accused of intentionally hitting two riders on a dirt bike, leaving one dead and another in the hospital.

Alfred E. Woods, 42, was initially charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid in the hit-and-run crash on Feb. 21 at 1800 Airport Blvd.

On Thursday, additional charges of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury were filed against Woods.

Tremayne Montgomery, 16, and Nathaniel Britton, 18, were riding a dirt bike that day and being followed by what police described as a dark-colored SUV.

The SUV allegedly struck both of them, and they were transported to the hospital. Montgomery was pronounced dead, and Britton remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The next day of the incident, police located the SUV and identified Woods as the driver.

Woods is accused of his role in Montgomery's death and Britton's injuries.

