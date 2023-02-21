1 man is dead after being intentionally hit by SUV in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, and a second victim was injured after they were intentionally hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston, police said.

Tuesday's scene is developing in the 1800 block of Airport Blvd. According to Houston police, the men were possibly intentionally hit by a blue SUV at about 1:45 p.m.

It was not immediately known why they were both hit.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.