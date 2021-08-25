Woman using walker killed in hit-and-run crash with suspected street racer in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman who was using a walker in a crosswalk in southeast Houston.The hit-and-run crash happened just before midnight on MLK Boulevard southbound near Selinsky.Houston police believe two drivers were racing when one of them hit the 62-year-old woman. Officials say the drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed.Video shows the woman's mangled walker left behind after the crash.Both of the vehicles fled the scene.Police are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for a late 2000's black Lincoln MKZ with a silver stripe and a lot of front-end damage.If caught, the driver will likely be charged with failure to stop and render aid.