Witness helps HPD officer find suspected drunk driver who crashed into patrol car

By
Witness helps find suspected DWI driver who crashed into HPD car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bystanders helped lead officials to a suspected drunk driver after a Houston police officer was struck in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on the North Freeway at Little York.

An HPD officer was on his way back to the police station after investigating a separate crash when a suspected drunk driver in a tan pickup truck hit the back of the cruiser while the officer was stopped at a light and then took off, according to police.

At first, the officer tried to follow him, but at some point, he lost the suspect.

A witness saw what happened and decided to step up and help the officer.

"A witness, fortunately, was able to follow him, some distance, and he made his way back around, back onto East Little York, headed home," Sgt. David Rose said. "Officers were able to catch up to that vehicle, and it stopped without evading or any sort of resistance."

According to police, the suspected drunk driver will likely be charged with DUI and failure to stop.

The police officer was not injured, HPD said.
