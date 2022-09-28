3 injured in hit-and-run after driver hits bike-taxi following Astros game in downtown Houston

A car hit a taxi back carrying a couple from the Astros game. Now, authorities are looking for the driver who fled.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were hospitalized with what authorities said were significant injuries after being thrown from a bicycle-taxi during a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night in downtown Houston.

At around 9:40 p.m., a man and woman caught a ride from a bicycle-taxi on Austin and Capitol after they left the Astros game.

As it was heading westbound on Capitol, a driver hit them, then fled, police say.

The woman driving the bike and the man and the woman riding in the back were thrown from it. Authorities said their injuries were significant, but everyone is expected to survive.

All three people were transported to the hospital.

Despite having witnesses, police say no one was able to identify the exact vehicle that hit them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.