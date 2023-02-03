Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police

The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in custody after leading police on an 85-mile chase Thursday night from Beaumont all the way to downtown Houston.

Beaumont police told ABC13 the woman is from Louisiana and has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police tried to pull her over after the woman's daughter called officers worried about her safety, but the woman fled on I-10.

The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. It eventually ended at Franklin and Smith Street when state troopers deployed spike strips, according to police.

The woman was arrested on an evading charge and will be given a mental health evaluation, police said.

