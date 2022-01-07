car chase

Suspect arrested after morning chase from Montgomery County ends in Harris County

Suspect leads chase from Montgomery County into Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early morning chase that started in Montgomery County Friday ended in north Harris County with a suspect in custody.

Officials with Montgomery County told ABC13 that the chase started sometime around 5 a.m., and 30 minutes later, the pursuit was in the Harris County area on the Hardy Toll Road.

By 6:30 a.m., authorities stopped the suspect in the area of Airline and Canino, where the person, identified by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office as 48-year-old Tyler Biggs, was arrested.

SkyEye was over the end of the chase, where multiple law enforcement vehicles and wreckers were seen.

Biggs has been charged with evading.

According to the constable's office, 29-year-old Haley Speck was also in the vehicle authorities stopped.

Authorities say both Biggs and Speck had warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
