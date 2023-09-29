CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Sumedga Mohanty

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Sumedga Mohanty

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Sumedha is a star student who seizes every opportunity she can to display her passion for service and leadership. She is involved in Junior State of America, Amnesty International, Student Council, Mu Alpha Theta, the Laws in Action club and she plays varsity tennis. For several years Sumedha has worked as a research intern in a University of Houston lab, focused on a neuroscience research project.

GOALS: Sumedha aims to pursue a career in law and ultimately focus on human rights issues.