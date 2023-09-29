CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Sienna Rossmiller

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Sienna Rossmiller

HIGH SCHOOL: Lamar High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Sienna is an outstanding student with a passion for entrepreneurship. She serves as the President of the Lamar Law Club and Student CEO for the Rock the Street, Wall Street organization. She maintains top marks and participates in several volunteer activities, all while managing two businesses of her own design, which include digital sales and pet sitting businesses.

GOALS: Sienna hopes to explore the fields of entrepreneurship and wealth management in college.