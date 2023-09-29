CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Annelise Do

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Annelise Do

HIGH SCHOOL: Bellaire High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Annelise is the regional president of Business Professionals of America, president of the Future Problem Solvers Club and Editor-In-Chief of yearbook. She is an outstanding student, maintaining excellent marks, while participating in several extracurricular activities including robotics and piano, both in which she has won competitions and received awards.

GOALS: Annelise plans to study business and hopes to drive tangible social change by becoming a social entrepreneur.