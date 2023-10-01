CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Madison Manning

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Madison Manning

HIGH SCHOOL: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Madison is an exceptional dancer and student. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council,the Black Student Union, and she is an active competitor and participant in several dance organizations and activities. She is the Lead Dancer for TopFlight Dance Company, she was named National Teen Dancer of the Year at the Hollywood Vibe National Dance Convention, and she was a Tommy Tune Award Finalist.

GOALS: Madison plans to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, with aspirations of becoming a professional dancer and dance educator. Her goal is to build a local dance program with a strong focus in community outreach for disadvantaged minority youth.