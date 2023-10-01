CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Lale Dean

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Lale Dean

HIGH SCHOOL: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Lale is an outstanding student and gifted pianist. She has won several music competitions and has had the opportunity to play in prestigious venues such as, Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center and Carnegie Hall. Lale finds time to work with the Girl Scouts, participate in dance, volunteer, tutor and work part time.

GOALS: Lale plans to study either economics or political science, and minor in piano performance. She hopes to attend law school to become a lawyer.