CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tirzah Parker

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Tirzah Parker

HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Tirzah is an Honor Roll student with a passion for the arts. She participates in String Orchestra, Houston Youth Symphony and Houston Academy of Dance. She also is a member of several academic organizations including Model UN, Future Healthcare Providers of America and National Honor Society and she finds time to volunteer in her community.

GOALS: Tirzah plans to major in Violin Performance with a minor in Health Science. Her goal is to attend medical school and become a doctor.