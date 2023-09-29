CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ukpono Udobong

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Ukpono Udobong

HIGH SCHOOL: Taylor High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ukpono exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete, maintaining excellent marks and participating in countless extracurricular activities, while performing at a high level on the Volleyball court. She is a member of the Texas Association of Future Educators, AVID, Upward Bound, National Honor Society and the Alief Taylor African Student Association. Ukpono strives to maintain the balance between her academics and athletics at all times.

GOALS: Ukpono plans to study Biology at Baylor University. Her goal is to become an orthopedic doctor. .