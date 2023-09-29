CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Teegan Rodgers

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Teegan Rodgers

HIGH SCHOOL: Heights High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Teegan has participated in sports since he was four years old. He participates in Soccer, Tennis, Ping Pong, Swimming and Cross Country. He has been named First Team All District in Soccer, three years in a row and is a consistent Honor Roll student. Teegan believes in staying humble and striving to be the best version of himself, both in athletics and academics.

GOALS: Teegan hopes to attend Duke University to study either mathematics or engineering.