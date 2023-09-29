CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Nicolette Polocheck

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Nicolette Polocheck

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Nicolette is the captain of the Varsity Basketball team and a star player on Varsity Lacrosse. She is an active member of the Broadcast club, Academy of business and Mustang Sweethearts. Nicolette believes it is important to keep academics at the forefront of her high school journey and she is currently ranked number one overall in her class.

GOALS: Nicolette plans to study either business, marketing, advertising, or communications. She hopes to pursue a career path in Business Management.