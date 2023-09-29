CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Shawn Haenicke-Prevost

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Shawn Haenicke-Prevost

HIGH SCHOOL: Heights High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Shawn is a dual threat student athlete, playing goalie for Varsity Soccer and kicker/punter for the Varsity Football team. He is a member of National Honor Society, the German Club and the Recycling Club. Shawn believes in displaying integrity on the field and in the classroom, as he supports other students and always exemplifies good sportsmanship.

GOALS: Shawn plans to study either Education or Nursing at Columbia University. His goal is to pursue a career either as a teacher and coach or a nurse practitioner.