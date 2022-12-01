CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Owoka Oko

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Owoka Oko

HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Owako is an excellent student who is the Captain of her Volleyball team and an active member of several school organizations, including the Principal Student Advisory Council, National Honor Society and School Spirit Board. Owako makes it her goal to ensure her campus is full of enthusiasm and spirit. She encourages her teammates and peers any way she can and helps to organize events that promote morale and inclusion.

GOALS: Owoka plans to study Biomedical Sciences on a pre-medicine track. Her goal is to become a physician, working with non-profit organizations.

