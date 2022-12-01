CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ellen Baik

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Ellen Baik

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ellen is a star student who is an active member of Mu Alpha Theta, Health Occupations Students of America and the School Buzz Magazine. She is Founder and CEO of Ellavatedco, a small business that crafts acrylic signs and custom canvases, with a portion of all profits going to charity. Ellen has a passion for helping others. This passion led her to create Super Friends, an inclusion program for students with and without disabilities to connect and promote inclusion.

GOALS: Ellen plans to study Neuroscience in college. Her goal is to become a pediatric neurosurgeon and eventually build her own hospital.

