CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kirby Crow

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Kirby Crow

HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kirby is a star student who is Captain of the Softball team, as well as participating in several extra-curricular organizations such as Girl Scouts, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and Future Doctors of America. She makes it a point to ensure that her classmates are all prepared and enthusiastic if there is a big game going on and she never misses an opportunity to make any and all students feel important and included.

GOALS: Kirby plans to study Neurology or Psychology. Her goal is to work in the pediatric medicine field.

