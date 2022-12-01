CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Carlos Reyna

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Carlos Reyna

HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Carlos is president of the Quorum of Teachers organization and is an active member of Student Demand Action, Hispanic Honor Society, Neuroscience Club, Investment club and many more. Carlos believes strongly in community and works to unite those around him. He organizes meeting and schedules for members of his church to ensure his peers feels connected and seen.

GOALS: Carlos plans to major in neurobiology and minor in psychology. His goal is to attend medical school and become a doctor.

.