CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Alison Villa

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Alison Villa

HIGH SCHOOL: North Houston Early College High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Alison is a star student and member National Honor Society, Climate Activism Club, Atlas Scholars and ZIA, an organization that empowers and unites young ladies. She plays Varsity Volleyball and is an active participant in Student Council. Alison has a passion for helping those around her who may feel overlooked; she recently advocated for STEM-based activities on her campus to help students feel included. She also tutors classmates to assist in the inclusion.

GOALS: Alison plans to major in Actuarial Science or Aerospace Engineering. Her goal is to use her career to become a mentor to first generation college students.

