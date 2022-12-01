CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Nina Dawson

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Nina Dawson

HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Early College High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Nina is a star student who is an active member of Mu Alpha Theta, Drone Club and Black Student Union. She has received several awards for her academics including the You're Golden Award for Achievement at the AP Seminar and the Certificate of Outstanding Academic Achievement. Nina has a talent and passion for STEM and is constantly looking for ways to further her education.

GOALS: Nina plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin. She hopes to become a physician's assistant and eventually pursue a career in hospital administration and management.