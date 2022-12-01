CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Amy He

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Amy He

HIGH SCHOOL: Bellaire High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Amy is a highly decorated student who participates in countless scholastic organization and activities. She is the Founder and President of Project Yes Learn! and took first place in the Future Problem Solving International completion, among several other accolades. Amy is the Vice President of Math Club and Student Council and has contributed to Math research at Texas State University.

GOALS: Amy plans to study Math and Computer Science, eventually earning a Doctorate degree. Her goal is to work in advanced technology.