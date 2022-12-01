CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Joshua Okolo

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME:Joshua Okolo

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Joshua is an excellent student with many interests and talents, including Robotics, Computer Science, Track and breakdancing. During high school he has received countless certifications in Computer Programming and Applications, Joshua has been recognized and decorated several times for his academic skills.

GOALS: Joshua plans to double major in Biomedical Engineering and Computer Science, minoring in either Neuroscience or Anthropology. His goal is to become a physician researcher or neurosurgeon, and to establish his own biotechnology company.