CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Helen Gordon

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Helen Gordon

HIGH SCHOOL: Westchester Academy for International Studies

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Helen is a star student, participating in Debate Team, Robotics Team, Student Council, Science National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Amy has a passion for STEM and excels at all of her scholastic endeavors, maintaining excellent marks and taking on leadership roles wherever she can, all while working part time.

GOALS: Helen plans to study Computer Science. Her goal is to become a software engineer or work in app development.