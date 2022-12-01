CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kamil Syed

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Kamil Syed

HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Early College High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kamil is the Co-Captain of First Technology Challenge, where he is lead coder on the Robotics team and he is the Junior Secretary for STEM at his high school. He is an excellent student with high marks in all academics, and he has a passion for STEM, even taking high level classes such as Calculus 2 and University Physics.

GOALS: Kamil plans to study and earn a PhD in Physics. His goal is to pursue a career as a researcher.