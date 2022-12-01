CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Stephanie Huang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Stephanie Huang

HIGH SCHOOL: Northbrook High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Stephanie is an exceptional student who is the founder of the Minds Matter club, which strives to inspire students as they returned to school after the pandemic. She is a member of several extra-curricular organizations such as the Debakey Student Council and Baylor College of Medicine's Cancer Prevention Advisory Council. Stephanie is dedicated to her peers and community, finding countless hours to serve through volunteering.

GOALS: Stephanie plans to attend Rice University to major in Cognitive Sciences. Her goal is to become a physician.