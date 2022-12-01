CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Elissa Merhi

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Elissa Merhi

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Elissa is a star student who excels academically and strives to serve her peers and community. She is a member of the Fight Hunger Club, Junior State of America, Teen Talk Hotline and several more organizations. She is also Vice President of the Interact Club and Secretary of Maronite Youth Organization. Elissa enjoys volunteering, logging hundreds of hours for charitable organizations such as the Houston Food Bank.

GOALS: Elissa plans to continue her education and become an engineer with a concentration in environmental engineering.