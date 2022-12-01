CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kimberly Villalta

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!
NAME: Kimberly Villalta
HIGH SCHOOL: Northbrook High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Kimberly is a star student who participates in National Honor Society and College Catalyst. She plays both Soccer and Basketball for her high school and enjoys mentoring younger students in any way she can. She also helped to set up workshops for middle school students focused on furthering their education, all while working part time.
GOALS: Kimberly plans to study Political Science at Vanderbilt and then attend Law School. Her hope is to work in the criminal justice system.