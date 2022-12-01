CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mia Gonzalez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Mia Gonzalez

HIGH SCHOOL: Northbrook High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mia is a star student who is a member of National Honor Society, Astronomy Club, Soaring Club and several more organizations. She has been recognized for leadership through the United States Air Force Auxiliary program when she was awarded Honor Cadet of Delta Flight and ALS Operations Honor Cadet. Mia has a passion for sports, competing in Soccer, Cross Country and Track. Never shying away from leadership roles, Mia helped to build and organize her school's soccer program conducting tryouts and assisting other students.

GOALS: Mia plans to earn a degree in Aerospace Engineering while serving in the Air Force ROTC. She hopes to become an engineer for the US Air Force.