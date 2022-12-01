CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kiana Haynes

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Kiana Haynes

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kiana is a member of National Honor Society, Creativity for Change, Yearbook, Big Brother/Big Sister and several more organizations. She is the President of National Youth Achievers and Recording Secretary of Top Teens Of America. Kiana has a passion for leadership and service and has been recognized countless times for her initiative, academics and willingness help her peers and community.

GOALS: Kiana hopes to major in Business or Healthcare Administration. Her goal is to attend Law School after graduating from a 4 year university.