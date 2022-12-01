CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Maria Eugenia Blanco

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Maria Eugenia Blanco

HIGH SCHOOL: Taylor High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Maria is an active member of Student Council, Business Professionals of America and the Academy of Business. She spends countless hours volunteering in her school and community and plays varsity Lacrosse. Maria maintains great marks and has been at the top of her class all through high school.

GOALS: Maria plans to study Business and is interested in Finance and Marketing. She hopes for a career where she can positively affect those around her.