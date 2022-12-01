CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Catherine Nguyen

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Catherine Nguyen

HIGH SCHOOL: Taylor High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Catherine is an active member of the National Honor Society as well as several other scholastic organizations such as Student Council and Health Occupation Students of America. She has been highly decorated for her academic achievements including receiving the Presidential Award. She enjoys volunteering her time to help her community, tutors younger students and has a flare for healthcare studies.

GOALS: Catherine plans to earn a Bachelor's Degree in psychology and a Master's in either Business or Health Administration. She hopes to then attend medical school and one day open her own clinic.