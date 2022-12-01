CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Juana Garcia Torres

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Juana Garcia Torres

HIGH SCHOOL: Spring Woods High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Juana is a National Honor Society student who participates in, Marching & Concert Band and Choir. She enjoys studying Health Science and is currently taking a Clinical Rotations course. Juana maintains excellent grades, while finding time to volunteer.

GOALS: Juana plans to study in the health science field and receive a bachelor's in Pediatric Nursing. Her goal is to achieve a doctorate's degree.