WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Juana Garcia Torres

Thursday, December 1, 2022 1:30PM

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!




NAME: Juana Garcia Torres

HIGH SCHOOL: Spring Woods High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Juana is a National Honor Society student who participates in, Marching & Concert Band and Choir. She enjoys studying Health Science and is currently taking a Clinical Rotations course. Juana maintains excellent grades, while finding time to volunteer.

GOALS: Juana plans to study in the health science field and receive a bachelor's in Pediatric Nursing. Her goal is to achieve a doctorate's degree.

Sponsored By
Report a correction or typo