CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Lyna Dao

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Lyna Dao

HIGH SCHOOL: Taylor High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Lyna is a member of the Science National Honor Society and the Superintendents Academically Talented Scholars program, among many other scholastic organizations. She participates in Choir and Varsity Chorale, and has been honored with many awards including, Perfect Attendance and the President's Award.

GOALS: Lyna plans to major in Biology or Biomedical Engineering. Her goal is to pursue a career as a researcher and a doctor. While studying, she hopes to work as a pharmacy tech.