CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hyunseo Kim

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!
NAME: Hyunseo Kim
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Hyunseo is an active member of Student Council and Future Doctors of America. She volunteers for organizations such as Tiger Tutors Club, while also playing violin in the Varsity Orchestra and playing goalie on the Soccer team.
GOALS: Hyunseo wants to study Biology, Chemistry, and Public Health. She then hopes to attend medical school with the goal of becoming a dermatologist.