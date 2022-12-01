CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hyunseo Kim

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Hyunseo Kim

HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Hyunseo is an active member of Student Council and Future Doctors of America. She volunteers for organizations such as Tiger Tutors Club, while also playing violin in the Varsity Orchestra and playing goalie on the Soccer team.

GOALS: Hyunseo wants to study Biology, Chemistry, and Public Health. She then hopes to attend medical school with the goal of becoming a dermatologist.