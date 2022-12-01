CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Abigail Tomaski

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Abigail Tomaski

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Abigail exemplifies what it means to be a student athlete. She competes in basketball and track, while maintaining excellent marks and receiving several honors for both athletics and academics. Abigail is a member of many scholastic organizations such as the Mustang Military Support Club, Science National Honor Society and the Super Friends Club. She finds time to volunteer countless hours even receiving multiple Presidential Service Awards.

GOALS: Abigail plans to study biomedical engineering and to go to medical school. She aspires to be an oncologist, working to cure cancers.