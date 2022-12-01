CITGO Distinguished Scholars: James Moss

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: James Moss

HIGH SCHOOL: Spring Branch Academic Institute

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: James is a star student and star competitor on the Swim Team and Water Polo team at his high school. He has been recognized and awarded both for both athletics and academics, placing in several swim competitions and being invited to NASA's High School Aerospace Scholars Program. James finds time to volunteer countless hours of service to many community organizations.

GOALS: James plans to study aerospace engineering with the goal of working for NASA or another space agency like SpaceX.